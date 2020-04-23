The ideathon aiming to get supply chains moving again in the face of COVID-19

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Sri Lanka (CILT SL), announced the launch of CILT ideathon. The program aims to welcome ideas to tackle issues in logistics and supply chain following COVID-19.

The current pandemic situation has left many sectors in troubled waters. Among these sectors, logistics and the supply chain take the spotlight. This is because its an area that plays a pivotal role in other industries as well. Particularly essential services. Take banking for example. Not everyone has access to facilities like online banking and debit/credit cards. This leaves people with limited options in conducting essential banking transactions. Part of the solution here would involve fixing logistics issues.

Even currently growing industries like eCommerce need a smooth supply chain and logistics to function. After all, technology is only a part of it. The formula only works well as long as the logistics can cater to the current demand.

Furthermore, this need will only continue to grow even after the pandemic situation passes away. Hence, CILT ideathon.

What you need to know about CILT ideathon

Commenting on the launch of CILT ideathon Ms. Gayani De Alwis Chairperson CILT Sri Lanka, “As the premium chartered professional body for supply chain, logistics and transport, we are committed to playing an active and a strategic role to shape the new normal that will pan out with this pandemic. We are here to support our community by launching #CILTSLideathon2020 as part of our commitment to a sustainable resilient industry” she said.

So how does it work? All you need to do is to identify a problem in transport and supply chain sector; Present your own solution in presentation format to the CILT ideathon platform. Ideas and solutions that demonstrate a proof of potential shall be given due recognition at the CILT annual awards and will be further evaluated for potential implementation by CILT SL in collaboration with industry partners, investors and National Organizations.

The judging criteria for the ideas will be assessed according to the idea evaluation, implementation feasibility, and presentation assessment. The judging panel will be comprised of Diren Hallock, Chairman at DRH logistics, Ms. Kasturi Wilson, Managing Director at Hemas Pharmaceuticals, Logistics & Maritime Cluster, and Jayomi Lokuliyana, CEO at zMessenger. The panel will also include Heminda Jayaweera, COO at SLINTEC, Ahmed Irfan, Founder/Managing Director at Innovation Quotient (Pvt) Ltd, and Chalinda Abeykoon, CEO at Lankan Angel Network.

The panel of judges for CILT ideathon

Submissions for ideas have already commenced and will go on until the 24th of April. Interested applicants can register and download the application forms from the CILT SL web site. You can sign up as an individual or in teams of three (maximum).