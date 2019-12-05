From Colombo to Cambodia: What we discovered at the 4th Seedstars Asia Summit

22 startups alongside 300 handpicked ecosystem builders, corporates, investors, startup enthusiasts. Together, they represented some of the most prominent names of tech and entrepreneurship in Asia. Over 3 eventful days, if you had walked into The Factory at Phnom Penh, Cambodia, you’d have found it to be buzzing with excitement. For it was here that the 4th Seedstars Asia Summit took place.

In case you’re lost, Seedstars is a Swiss-based private group of companies. The organization aims to improve people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship. To that end, it conducts several initiatives to support startups in such markets across the world. Its most famous one being the Seedstars World Competition, which has come to be known as the world’s largest startup competition in emerging markets.

A glimpse inside the bootcamp, held prior to the main event (Image credits: Seedstars)

The competition sees the Seedstars team travel on a 9-month global tour, organizing 100+ events to find the best startups in 65+ countries. From each country, one winner is selected to join one of the 5 Regional Summits, reuniting the winners from across the region with investors, mentors, and corporates.

As with previous years, Seedstars returned to Colombo as part of its global tour in 2019. At the local competition, we saw iLoan walk away as the winners this year and were invited to participate in this years Seedstars Asia Summit. Joining them were 21 other top startups in different industries from across Asia.

Over 3 eventful days, the Seedstars Asia Summit saw insightful discussions take place through panel discussions, workshops, and other means that allowed ideas to be exchanged (Image credits: 500 TukTuks)

Before its main day, an intensive growth bootcamp was held, which was led by Charlie Graham-Brown – CIO of Seedstars and Kennedy Kitheka – Head of Expansion Middle East & Asia at Seedstars. The bootcamp taught the participating startups different strategies they could utilize to scale their businesses. It was then followed by an Investor Forum, where the startups had over 170 meetings with top international mentors and investors from across the region.

Finally, on the 29th of November, the Summit Day began with a series of insightful discussions. The day began with the many hand-picked attendees participating in 4 think-tank style workshops. Here, they exchanged ideas to identify tangible solutions to some of the biggest challenges our world faces. These discussions touched on the topics of building startup ecosystems, addressing challenges holding back early-stage investments, leveraging technology to tackle climate change and many more.

The Seedstars Asia Summit featured several notable speakers from the region and was attended by 300 hand-picked ecosystem builders, corporates, investors, startup enthusiasts (Image credits: Seedstars)

Later in the afternoon of the Summit Day, the conference was formally opened by H.E. Tram Iv Tek – Minister of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications of Cambodia. Afterwards, the 22 participating startups delivered 1-minute pitches on the main stage in front of the 300 attendees of the Seedstars Asia Summit. Additionally, the summit also featured speakers from global companies, business incubators and VC funds.

Of the startups that pitched, 14 were selected as those that showed the greatest promise. These selected startups were:

So what’s next for these startups? They will move onto the next stage, where they will represent the Asian region at the Seedstars Summit 2020, which will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland. Here they will compete for the title of the Seedstars Global Winner and up to $500,000 in equity investment alongside other prizes. We wish these startups the best of luck. Particularly our very own iLoan where we hope will find great success as LayUp did when it became the first Sri Lankan startup to become a global finalist at the Seedstars World Competition in 2017. We will be there to cheer them on.