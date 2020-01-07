The all-new Dell Inspiron series comes with a touch of Ice Lake

Dell has been among the top 3 global computer manufacturers for the past few years, and for good reason. According to the IDC, Dell has shipped 21.1 million PCs during Q3 2019 at a 5.3% Year on Year (YoY). The company has managed to retain its YoY growth since Q2 2016.

It’s no secret that the brand carries a certain reliability factor among users across the world, including Sri Lanka. Laptops like the Inspiron range are a popular choice among midrange laptop users. Particularly if you’re looking for something that’s built to last. As such, Dell recently launched its new range of 10th generation Inspiron laptops. The idea is to offer a variety of choices for pretty much everyone.

Dell Inspiron 3593: For your everyday needs

The latest Inspiron series starts off with the Inspiron 3593, each with its own variant for the i3, i5 and i7 processors. The i3 edition specifications include a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 4GB RAM (DDR4), and 1TB HDD. The processor itself is an i3-1005G1, which is a 10th generation Intel processor with 3MB cache and up to 3.4 GHz. These specs allow you to carry out our daily tasks like web browsing, editing documents, and even a bit of streaming Netflix. It should be able to handle all your basic needs smoothly, thanks to the 10th gen processor.

The laptop also comes with a 3-cell 42WHr battery, which would roughly last 3-5 hours under normal usage. You will not find the connectivity lacking either. This version also packs 2 USB 3.1 ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, 1 Type-C port, and 1 SD card slot. So, if you’re on the hunt for a budget laptop, this one will surely pique your interest.

Dell Inspiron 3593 (i5 edition)

For those looking for something with a bit more firepower, the i5 versions might be worth your attention. This one shares similar features to that of its i3 counterpart, but with a few key differences. The 10th gen processor, for instance, is an i5-1035G1 with a 6MB cache and up to 3.6GHz. The graphics on the i5 is an Nvidia GeForce MX230 with 2GB GDDR5 graphics memory, whereas the i3 is only Intel UHD Graphics.

Essentially, the i5 version will be capable of handling a heavier workload, more than just the basic word editing and watching movies. Certain graphic-intensive tasks like Photoshop, Android Studio, and even a bit of light gaming should work better on this laptop. So, you can play older games like Command and Conquer 3 without any issues but expect a few struggles with newer titles.

Dell Inspiron 5593: For those of you who need a little bit more

The Dell Inspiron 5593 i5 edition is quite similar to that of the 3593 i5 version. The key difference here is the 128GB SSD in addition to the 1TB HDD. The addition of the SSD means that the laptop will boot faster and handle file transfers at better speeds as well. Furthermore, this model is also equipped with a fingerprint reader for better security.

If that doesn’t get your attention, then perhaps the i7 might do so. The i7 model also retains most of the similar features of its i5 counterpart while offering upgrades where needed. The 10th gen processor is an Intel i7-1065G7 with an 8MB cache, up to 3.9GHz. The graphics card is the 4GB version of the Nvidia GeForce MX230 and the 128 SSD is replaced with a 512 SSD.

The i7 edition makes for a decent gaming companion for games like Overwatch and Fortnite under low to medium settings. Mind you, this isn’t a gaming laptop. It is, however, equipped to handle other heavy tasks like Photoshop and video editing to deliver more fluid performance. Overall, the Inspiron 5593 i7 edition should satisfy your performance needs, particularly if your work involves a bit more computing power than the average laptop.

For those of you picky about laptop keyboards, the i7 edition of the Inspiron 3593 includes a backlit keyboard as well.

Thinking of a 2-in-1 laptop?

2-in-1 laptops may not be the most demanding computers going around. But according to MarketWatch, its demand has been growing for the past few years as more people opt for laptops that can perform equally as a laptop as well as a tablet. The Dell Inspiron 5491 with the 10th generation Intel processor, is the latest entrant in the market.

The Inspiron 5491 i5 edition is equipped with a 14-inch Full HD Touch IPS display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. Additionally, the laptop also comes with a fingerprint sensor and of course, a touch pen. The processor itself is an i5-10210U processor with 6MB cache and up to 4.2GHz. The ports follow the same pattern as the 5593.

The high-end version of the latest 5491 model replaces the i5 processor with an i7-10510U processor with 8MB cache and up to 4.9GHz. Furthermore, it also comes with a backlit keyboard whereas the i5 version doesn’t.

The 5491 laptop offers almost everything you need in a daily driver computer. You can work on your important documents, check emails, watch the odd YouTube video at the same time without worrying about your laptop giving you headaches about performance. Additionally, this laptop also offers the benefit of running a tablet with fully-fledged laptop specs. This translates to a far better tablet experience than what the average tablet has to offer.

Which one should you go for?

The answer to that question depends on your specific requirements. If you’re looking for an entry-level laptop that does the basic operations for you, the Inspiron 5543 i3 version may serve you well. On the other hand, if you’re on the lookout for a high-end laptop for some decent gaming and editing tasks, the Inspiron 5543 i7 version may be the one for you. Similarly, if the versatility of a laptop functioning as a tablet is important to you, the Dell Inspiron 5491 2-in-1 laptop may be of interest.

All in all, the new Inspiron laptop range with the 10th generation Intel processors aims to cater to most general needs of the user. In case you’re curious enough to take a closer look, you can do so at the nearest Dell retail outlet or authourised reseller.

So, what are your thoughts on the new laptop range by Dell? Let us know in the comments below.