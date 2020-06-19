ESCaPe 2020: University of Peradeniya’s Engineering Students Conference

Organized by Department of Computer Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University of Peradeniya, ESCaPe 2020, was successfully held for the 5th time on 29th May 2020 as the online project symposium of final year undergraduates of Department of Computer Engineering.

The symposium commenced with Dr. Kamalanath Samarakon, Head of the Department of Computer Engineering delivering the welcome speech. Then shortly following Prof. Gemunu Herath, Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Prof. Upul B. Dissanayake, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peradeniya.

The presentations

The student presentations were pitched in three main sessions. The 1st session included four projects; A Retinex based GAN Pipeline to Utilize Paired and Unpaired Datasets for Enhancing Low Light Images, Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning in Sparsely Connected Cooperative Environments, SwarmLib- Programming Framework for Robot Swarms and Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment (DDA) in FPS games using Strategy Analysis.

Followed by the 1st session, the audience was presented an interactive session on “​What is Computer Science”, by Prof. C. Pandu Rangan, Professor at Department of Computer Science & Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, India.

The 2nd session consists another five presentations of students; Nanopore DNA Sequencing Data Processing on Android Smartphones, miRNAFinder: An accurate plant pre-microRNA classifier with an analysis of feature impact, Data-driven discovery of nucleotide sequences belonging to species in a metagenome, BAT: Bock Analytics Tool Integrated With Blockchain-Based IoT Platform and House Price Prediction using Random Forest.

Final session

The start of the 3rd session was remarked by the speech delivered on “Startups, Entrepreneurship and the Ecosystem”, by Mano Sekaram, CEO and Co-Founder at 99X Technology. Following up, the 3rd session saw four presentations; Keystroke Dynamics Based Biometric for Remote User Authentication Schemes, Exploiting univariate and multivariate LSTM models for stock price forecast: The case of Colombo Stock Exchange, Stock Market Prediction using SVM, LSTM, and Linear Regression and Real-Time Dynamic Object Tracking with a Pan and Tilt Camera Setup.

The next phase of the symposium was a panel discussion with the industry professionals, where students get the opportunity to widen their industry awareness through guidance and advice given by industry professionals. After that, students were awarded for the Best Research Article and Best Presentation.

Shortlisted articles for the best research paper

Data-driven discovery of nucleotide sequences belonging to species in a metagenome by Kasun Vimukthi, Geeth Wimalasiri and Prabhath Bandara, Damayanthi Herath

Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning in Sparsely Connected Cooperative Environments by Pankayaraj Pathmanathan, Chandima Samarasinghe, Yuvini Sumanasekera, Dhammika Elkaduwe, Upul Jayasinghe and D. H. S. Maithripala

miRNAFinder: An accurate plant pre-microRNA classiﬁer with an analysis of feature impact by Sandali Lokuge, Shyaman Jayasundara, Puwasuru Ihalagedara and Damayanthi Herath

A Retinex based GAN Pipeline to Utilize Paired and Unpaired Datasets for Enhancing Low Light Images by Harshana Weligampola, Gihan Jayatilaka, Suren Srithraran,Roshan Godaliyadda, Parakrama Ekanayaka, Roshan Ragel and Vijitha Herath

Best Research Paper

Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning in Sparsely Connected Cooperative Environments by Pankayaraj Pathmanathan, Chandima Samarasinghe, Yuvini Sumanasekera, Dhammika Elkaduwe, Upul Jayasinghe and D. H. S. Maithripala

Shortlisted articles for the best presentation

Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment (DDA) in FPS games using Strategy Analysis by Rahal Medawatte, Mabeesha Wijekoon, Dinuka Hettiarachchi, Roshan Ragel and Isuru Nawinne

BAT: Bock Analytics Tool Integrated With Blockchain-Based IoT Platform by Chathurangi Edussuriya, Kasun Vithanage, Namila Bandara, Janaka Alawatugoda, Manjula Sandirigama and Upul Jayasinghe

Real-Time Dynamic Object Tracking with a Pan and Tilt Camera Setup Harsha De Silva, Ruchira Kalhara Mahaliyana, Isuru Nawinne and Hiranya Jayakody

Nanopore DNA Sequencing Data Processing on Android Smartphones by Hiruna Samarakoon, Sanoj Punchihewa, Anjana Senanayake, Roshan Ragel, Hasindu Gamaarachchi

Best Presentation

Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment (DDA) in FPS games using Strategy Analysis by Rahal Medawatte, Mabeesha Wijekoon, Dinuka Hettiarachchi, Roshan Ragel and Isuru Nawinne

Following this, the event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the Secretary of the Association of Computer Engineering Students.