A Universal Mind-Control Interface: The Promise of Myndrone by Effective Solutions

Inspired by a fascination with mind-controlled technology, the Myndrone started out as an intern project at Effective Solutions. For the unfamiliar, the Myndrone is a drone flight system that is entirely operated via mind-control. The first step in a line of EEG based systems, Effective Solutions plans on launching similar products as their research in the technology matures. While plenty of man-machine interfaces exist, Effective Solutions’ product is essentially their algorithms, which interface the commands to the physical world.

How Myndrone works

Utilizing a Muse 2 brain sensing headband, the Myndrone system allows anyone to control a drone freely with only their thoughts (Image credits: Effective Solutions)

Using a Muse 2 brain sensing headband, a man-machine interface is created with the brain. By reading the relaxation level of the brain, a threshold is created and used as a baseline. With this baseline, the Drones flight is controlled. Take off, the height of flight, landing etc. By tilting your head in a specific direction, the drone’s flight navigation is controlled.

Currently, the Myndrone system is being fine-tuned more for EEG functions. By using an EEG-SSVEP-based Brain-Computer Interface for user intention recognition. The goal is to map different SSVEP frequencies to control the flight direction – left, right, forward and backwards, as efficiently as possible.

Notably, Effective Solutions is developing Myndrone at the same time where top universities are exploring the technology as well. The recently concluded Cyberthalon 2020 event in Switzerland showcased the 1st Brain-Computer Interface race. The event saw participants using their minds to engage in a gaming competition between each other.

Gaming, only with the power of thoughts – a so-called Brain-Computer-Interface makes it possible! Who will manouver his or her vehicle through the course the fastest? The @cybathlon #BCI race starts at 4 pm (CET). Watch live on: https://t.co/Xh7fbc1S1T #Cybathlon2020 pic.twitter.com/1gFEeDqRCU — ETH Zurich (@ETH_en) November 13, 2020

With the relaxation level of the brain being the critical point of control, Effective Solutions plans to market the Myndrone as a training tool for corporate trainers. A measurable, realtime test for their courses if you will. Effective Solutions also has a partnership in place with the Medical Faculty of the University of Colombo. Through this partnership, the company plans to use this brain-machine interface to empower disabled veterans as well. Initially, the aim is to help them control their wheelchairs with their mind and maybe cybernetic limbs someday.

With pre-orders priced at LKR 90,000, the Myndrone system comes packed with a Muse 2 headband, a DJI Tello drone, and the software enabling the brain-machine interface (Image credits: Effective Solutions)

Prices start at an introductory price of LKR 90,000 for pre-orders, which buys you a drone similar to the DJI Tello drone, an EEG headband like the Muse 2 and the software that makes the man-machine interface possible, along with updates that improve the technology as it matures. The expected launch is in roughly 3 months or so. Notably, this entire project came together out of products that were readily available on hand and in an area that Effective Solutions hasn’t ventured into before.

Enabling industries to embrace the 4th industrial revolution

For the unfamiliar, the 4th industrial revolution is, “the ongoing automation of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices, using modern smart technology.” This phenomenon is being driven by AI, IoT, and other connected technologies. According to the World Economic Forum, “The possibilities of billions of people connected by mobile devices, with unprecedented processing power, storage capacity, and access to knowledge, are unlimited. And these possibilities will be multiplied by emerging technology breakthroughs.”

Enabling businesses to navigate the 4th industrial revolution and harness its benefits is the mission of Effective Solutions. Towards this goal, a universal mind control interface is the latest of its ventures. Previously, the company built an IoT platform called Ananke. Serving as an open operating system, Ananke simplifies the process of developing powerful enterprise IoT solutions. The most well-known product by Effective Solutions is Jendo – a non-invasive preventive healthcare solution addressing the threat of cardiovascular diseases.

Keerthi Kodithuwakku – CEO of Effective Solutions

CEO of Effective Solutions, Keerthi Kodithuwakku believes Sri Lanka has the talent to capitalize on the opportunities of the 4th industrial revolution. Speaking to ReadMe, he went on to say, “At Effective Solutions, we’re working on several innovative solutions for the future. The latest Myndrone project shows that Sri Lanka has the talent to achieve a high standard of innovation. In times to come, more talented individuals will push Sri Lankan innovation forward. We look forward to working with more Sri Lankan graduates on the journey towards this goal.”