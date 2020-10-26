How to pre-order the iPhone 12 in Sri Lanka

Like clockwork, the newest iteration of Apple’s smartphone – the iPhone 12 was announced on the 13th of October at “Hi, Speed”, this year’s iPhone release event. This year, Apple fans will be treated to 4 different models to choose from. Namely the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Now thanks to online shopping, those of us in Sri Lanka can also pre-order the new iPhone to get our hands on it early.

What the iPhone 12 has to offer

The iPhone 12 (Image credits: Toms Hardware)

The first iPhone generation to support 5G, the iPhone 12 series features Apple’s custom A14 Bionic processor. Containing more than 11.8 billion transistors, the A14 Neural Engine features a 16-core processor that is up to 80% faster than its predecessor – the A13 and can perform over 11 trillion computations per second. All phones in the iPhone 12 lineup feature a display with a 2 million-to-1 contrast ratio for better HDR and true blacks. Additionally, all phones also include Apple’s new “Ceramic Shield” – an exceptionally tough display material that improves drop protection up to four times compared to previous models.

The iPhone 12 series also supports MagSafe charging and has an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. The base model of this year’s lineup, the iPhone 12 hits the sweet spot between new features and a comfortable price point. Built-in a new Aluminium design, the iPhone 12 boasts a 6.1 OLED, 460ppi display with Apple’s Super Retina XDR technology.

On the back of the phone, the iPhone 12 includes two 12-megapixel rear cameras – one wide lens and one ultra-wide lens. A bump in sensor size and wider apertures compared to the previous generation, allows the iPhone 12 to capture 27% more light, providing higher quality low-light photos and videos. The iPhone 12 is available in five colours – white, black, blue, green, and red and can be configured in three storage options of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The other members of the iPhone 12 family

Pictured next to each other, the iPhone 12 mini (L) is a more compact iPhone 12 ( R) at a lower price point (Image credits: Apple Insider)

The iPhone 12 mini, to be put simply is a more compact iPhone 12 at a lower price point. The display measures 5.4-inches across and is 30g lighter. The behemoths of this year’s lineup, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone Pro Max have a stainless steel build and have displays of 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches respectively. Unlike their more affordable brothers, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone Pro Max feature three cameras on the back. The three 12-megapixel shooters cover Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto.

With an upgrade to the optical image stabilization, the phones have a DSLR-style Sensor-Shift. This allows the sensor to move instead of the lens. In turn, enabling the image to stay sharper and have longer exposure times. The new LiDAR Scanner on board the iPhone 12 Pro phones allow you to map out the surrounding area and generate a 3D visual. It also optimizes Portrait Mode imagery and enhances the effectiveness of autofocus in low-light situations.

Both phones come in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue and can be configured in three storage options of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

How to get your hands on the new iPhone

If you’re seeking to get your hands on the iPhone 12 series, preorders are available now on Kapruka. The orders will be handled through Kapruka’s Global Shop service, which allows you to order Amazon/eBay products into Sri Lanka. You can check out the price of the iPhone 12 in Sri Lanka and pre-order it by clicking here. And in true Apple fashion, chargers and headsets sold separately.