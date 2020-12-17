The Secrets to Building an Effective Content Program

Content is an essential part of any marketing engine. In the technology space content plays a critical role in deciding how you position yourself among your audience. Content is now at its peak, both topics as well as distribution formats. This makes it harder to stand out and to get the right people subscribing to your content. Here are some tips if you work in technology and are looking to build a strong content program.

Build a content programs team

A content programs team should consist of anyone who has a stake in the content creation, curation and marketing. Unfortunately, content authors are often not a part of this team. With the whole team involved, everyone gets to contribute from start to finish. It makes the process of defining topics and authors straightforward. And there is a shared vision towards making the content program a success.

Set long term and short term goals

One of the biggest pitfalls is creating content without a defined purpose. When this happens, you cannot build a sustainable content program. You will either drop the effort if you don’t see results for the first couple of pieces. Or you will create content without identifying that it is ineffective.

First set the long term goals – are you trying to build a community, generate leads or establish your brand within a technology space? Next look at goals like reads/views, engagement on social media, shares on community forums etc. Now you have the bases covered for the next steps.

Identify your content community

Next comes identifying your content community. This is anyone who consumes your content. There is a reason why I used the word community and not buyers/customers/prospects. Creating good content is not only to influence leads or generate a sale. Sharing knowledge and empowering your community, must be a key driver of your content program.

An easy way to identify your content community is to list down their key attributes and expectations from the content you are creating. If you work on customer engagement platforms, one such persona can be a community manager who is trying to build a successful community relations program. Next, write down all the potential questions they may have when trying to create this program. If you have a subset of the community within your company, make sure you get their input. Now you have a baseline to plan your topics and pick

See what else is out there

At the start of this article, I mentioned that content is at its peak. So no matter what you are writing on, there is a chance that there is similar content out there. Doing research helps you:

Get an idea of the best formats to produce your content

Find great resources from other companies/authors you can reference

Save ideas for later.

Think subscribers and not consumers

Getting a few content pieces published is not too complicated (in most cases). So getting people to consume your content is not too difficult. But how do you create enough value through your content, so they consume over an extended period? In other words, how do you take someone who reads a few blogs every couple of months, to subscribe to your newsletter or following you on Twitter? Think of the following to help you – Be consistent with what you publish and how you market it.

Stay tuned to learn how you can optimize technical content into different formats and the best ways to reach a technical audience!